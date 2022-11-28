Uber driver shot by passenger following argument in northeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department said they are investigating after an Uber driver was shot following an argument with passengers in northeast Houston Sunday.

HPD units responded to reports of a shooting at 2724 Quitman around 10:40 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man that had been shot in the hip area.

The man was transported to the hospital by emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department and is in stable condition, HPD said.

Investigators said they learned that the victim was an Uber driver who had gotten into an altercation with his passengers. The passengers initially requested to be taken to the gas station on Quitman but when they arrived, they demanded to be taken to a different location.

Officers said when the Uber driver refused, the suspect opened the driver’s door and held the gun to the man’s leg. The suspect then demanded the driver’s phone and car, HPD said. The driver refused again so police said the suspect shot him.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot. Officers said they are currently working to find the suspect.