Have you seen him? 59-year-old man wanted for sexually abusing child for nearly 2 years, police say

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive who is accused of sexually abusing a child for nearly two years.

Police said Jose Antonio Zavala, 59, is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Investigators said on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, HPD received a report of sexual abuse that occurred in the 16800 block of City View Place. During the investigation, police said the child made an outcry of sexual abuse by Zavala that occurred from Sept. 4, 2019, to Nov. 28, 2021.

Zavala is described by HPD as a Hispanic male who is approximately 5′02″, 160 lbs., with brown eyes and a bald head.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.