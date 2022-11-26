Houstonians catch World Cup fever 🔥⚽

At a few bars scattered across the city, watch parties for the USA vs England match in World Cup soccer took place.

KPRC 2 crews settled in at a place called “Drift” on W. 20th in the Greater Heights area.

The bar was busy, but some of the patrons seemed more interested in the UT football game.

We did identify one very spirited group, the Houston Alliance soccer team, and friends.

“They’re older guys that have decided they’re not ready to become old men yet,” one supporter, Tammy Schoen, said.

“We’re here to support the USA, right here, going for it!” Joe Serrano, a member of the Houston Alliance said.

“I wasn’t a super big soccer fan. But, going to a game in Spain in 2016 [was] life-changing, and I became a huge soccer fan,” Shelby Guthrie said.

The World Cup should have a special place in the hearts of Houstonians. We’re hosting at least five matches in 2026, the next World Cup.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and others have predicted the very large-scale event will bring a billion dollars into the City of Houston.

Friday, the U.S. played to a 0-0 tie. That means Team USA needs an outright win Tuesday against Iran to advance to the Round of 16.