WATCH LIVE: World Cup 2026 is coming to Houston!

Houston, we’ve got a World Cup coming!

An announcement on Thursday revealed that Houston will be one of the host cities when the United States, Canada, and Mexico host the World Cup in 2026.

Houston was one of 16 cities chosen among 22 contenders across the three countries.

Houston has proven it can handle world-class sporting events by hosting Super Bowls, Final Fours, All-Star Games, and many major international soccer events at NRG Stadium.

And on Thursday, it was proven that this has been recognized on the sport’s biggest stage.

WATCH: Mayor Sylvester Turner reacts to Houston being named as one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup

Here's what we know

The official list of host cities announced Thursday:

WEST

Vancouver, Canada

Seattle

San Francisco

Los Angeles

Guadalajara, Mexico

CENTRAL

Kansas City

Dallas

Atlanta

Houston

Monterrey, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico

EAST

Toronto, Canada

Boston

Philadelphia

Miami

New York/New Jersey