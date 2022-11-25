Teen critically injured after motorcycle crash in Katy, HCSO says

KATY – A teenager who was operating a motorbike was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash in the 4600 block of Westfield Village Drive around 8 p.m.

Deputies said the teenager, who is possibly 13 to 16 years old, was operating a motorbike without lights on the roadway when he was hit by the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition.