Officer shoots at armed Kingwood homeowner while responding to panic medical alarm, HPD says

KINGWOOD, Texas – An officer with the Houston Police Department fired his weapon into a home in Kingwood Wednesday while responding to a panic medical alarm, authorities said.

HPD responded to reports of a panic medical alarm in the 5500 block of August Hill Drive around 10:50 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they saw emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department standing by. Police went to the front door and knocked, but said they didn’t get a response, so they went to the backyard for entry. Officers then reportedly observed a silhouette of a man with a gun through the window. Investigators said the person in the window pointed a gun at the officers and one of the officers discharged a firearm, then retreated.

According to HPD, they later learn the person with the gun was the homeowner. He was startled by sounds in his backyard and was half asleep while walking through his house with his weapon to see what was going on, police said.

Police said there may have been some sort of malfunction to the alarm system. No one was injured during the shooting.

One officer has reportedly been with HPD for 14 years and the other for six years.