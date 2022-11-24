2 male relatives fatally shot at west Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two male relatives were shot and killed at an apartment complex in west Houston Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

HPD units responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 11755 Southlake Dr. around 12:14 a.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they located two males, whose ages are unknown, with gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported by an ambulance to the hospital, where police said he later died.

Officers said it was reported by the family that the two males were outside in the courtyard of the complex when the family heard gunshots outside. When the family reportedly went to go check, they found the victims.

At this time, investigators said there is no known motive or suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to determine what led up to the shooting.