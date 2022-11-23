Man uses remote device to change price of fuel, steal over 800 gallons of gas in Tomball, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested after deputies say he used a device to change the price of fuel at a local gas station.

Miguel Manzano has since been charged with unlawful use of a criminal instrument or mechanical security device.

On Monday, deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 responded to a business located in the 26600 block of Kuykendahl Road and arrested Manzano.

During the arrest, deputies said they found a remote in Manzano’s pocket that was used to keep the gas pump from registering the proper amount of fuel that was being taken from the pump. Deputies said he stole over 800 gallons of fuel for 1 cent per gallon.

Manzano’s bond was set at $25,000.