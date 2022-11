A man is dead and a suspect has been arrested after a deadly stabbing on the METRORail in downtown Houston on Monday, police said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at 1150 Rusk Street around 9 p.m.

Officers said two men were on the train when a fight broke out between them and one of them took out a knife and fatally stabbed the other.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect was taken into custody.