VIDEO: Chef Pedro Garcia with El Meson Restaurant shares menu highlights

HOUSTON – Chef Pedro Garcia of El Meson appeared on KPRC to share some of the restaurant’s delectable dishes.
The Spanish eatery has operated in Houston since 1981. It’s located in Rice Village at 2425 University Boulevard.
HOUSTON – Chef Pedro Garcia of El Meson appeared on KPRC to share some of the restaurant’s delectable dishes.
The Spanish eatery has operated in Houston since 1981. It’s located in Rice Village at 2425 University Boulevard.
Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.