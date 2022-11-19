46º

VIDEO: Chef Pedro Garcia with El Meson Restaurant shares menu highlights

El Meson is located at 2424 University Boulevard in the Rice Village

HOUSTON – Chef Pedro Garcia of El Meson appeared on KPRC to share some of the restaurant’s delectable dishes.

The Spanish eatery has operated in Houston since 1981. It’s located in Rice Village at 2425 University Boulevard.

View the full menu here.

