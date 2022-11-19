Man charged after leading deputies on high-speed chase, causing crash that injured 3 people: PCT. 4

Jaquez Moore was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle, three counts of Reckless Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and the Felony Warrants.

A man accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase before causing a crash that injured three people has been arrested and charged.

Jaquez Moore, 23, has since been booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with evading a motor vehicle, three counts of reckless aggravated assault with a deadly weapon unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony warrants.

On Nov.16, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office attempted to stop Moore who was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. Moore refused to stop, leading deputies on a high-speed chase.

During the chase, deputies said Moore caused a major crash, which left three people injured and hospitalized.

When deputies arrested Moore, they found out he had an active felony warrant for theft.

A bond has not yet been set for Moore.