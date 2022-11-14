Texas EquuSearch asks joggers to be on lookout for missing 28-year-old man along Brays Bayou

HOUSTON – Texas EquuSearch is looking for a 28-year-old man who’s been reported as missing on Nov. 11.

Ridge Kyle Cole was last seen near the 1900 block of Holcombe Boulevard.

Officials said Cole was wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants with an MTV logo on the left pant leg.

Texas EquuSearch is asking the community, and especially any joggers or cyclists along Brays Bayou, to be on the lookout for Cole.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500 and refer to case #1530524-22.