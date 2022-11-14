57º

LIVE

Local News

Texas EquuSearch asks joggers to be on lookout for missing 28-year-old man along Brays Bayou

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: missing person, local, houston
Ridge Kyle Cole, 28. (Texas EquuSearch)

HOUSTON – Texas EquuSearch is looking for a 28-year-old man who’s been reported as missing on Nov. 11.

Ridge Kyle Cole was last seen near the 1900 block of Holcombe Boulevard.

Officials said Cole was wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants with an MTV logo on the left pant leg.

Texas EquuSearch is asking the community, and especially any joggers or cyclists along Brays Bayou, to be on the lookout for Cole.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500 and refer to case #1530524-22.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email