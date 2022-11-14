Search underway for 28-year-old father who went missing near Brays Bayou

HOUSTON – Search efforts are now underway near the Texas Medical Center for a missing father from Oklahoma.

Family members told KPRC that 28-year-old Ridge Kyle Cole was last seen Friday evening when he went out for a walk along the Brays Bayou in the 1900 block of Holcombe.

“He was behind the Ronald McDonald House. He had been in contact with his spouse, with his wife, and at about 10 p.m. that night their contact had been lost,” said Cole’s aunt, Shannon Foster.

According to loved ones Cole, his wife and their son were only temporarily living in Houston.

“He’s been down here just a couple of weeks, and he was down here because his 13-month-old son had just received a liver transplant due to a rare disease that he was born with,” Foster said.

Texas Equusearch joined the search efforts and focused much of their time and energy along the bayou.

“With his shoe and backpack being found over there close to the McDonald’s House where he was staying, we fear that he ended up in the bayou,” said founder of Texas Equusearch Tim Miller.

As of Sunday night, Cole had not yet been located.