Surveillance photo released of woman tied to multiple car burglaries, credit card abuse in Montgomery County, deputies say

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A surveillance photo was released of a woman suspected in multiple car burglaries at the Stampede Sportsplex in Montgomery County on Nov. 5, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 6, deputies said the woman attempted to use several of the credit and debit cards that were taken during the burglaries at the business, located in the 8000 block of Research Forest in The Woodlands.

The woman was last seen wearing a gray or white-colored sweater, black and gray leggings, and black and gray tennis shoes.

If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect, call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, option 3; or call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392- 7867 and refer to case #22A330488