Houston-area Vietnam veteran remembers time in service

HOUSTON – Today, the country will pause to salute Veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country.

Don Wood is a Vietnam veteran and chemical engineer. He joined the military when he was 25 years old.

“I was with the 101st Airborne Division. My combat unit was Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion 501st Brigade or the 101st Airborne Division and we were stationed in I Corps, which is the north end of South Vietnam,” Wood said.

Wood still has his medal and tags from serving in the military from 1969 to 1971. He spoke about a memory that sticks out during his time of service.

“I was assigned to Echo Company. The indirect fire company so mortars. Except I get to battalion headquarters and top said, ‘No you’re going to Alpha Company.’ I said, ‘Top, I’m mortar trained. He says, ’You’re going Alpha Company, you’re now a grunt. Get out and sit on that helicopter pad and get ready to go out,’” he said.

Decades later, Wood reflects on what Veterans Day means to him and those who have served.

“It should be a very special day for all Americans to recognize over the years how many men and women are serving our country, preserving our freedoms and the freedoms of our friends and allies around the world,” he said.

He says Veterans Day is not always easy for our heroes.

“Guys I served with who I know are alive will not come to our reunion because it reminds them of a part of their life they want to leave behind and it’s tragic because it’s a brotherhood that you want to see continue until it can’t anymore,” Wood said.

Wood said it’s important to remember people who are deployed and away from their family and friends serving our country and protecting our freedom. He said if you see a veteran, thank them for their service.