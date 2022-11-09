Ways 2 Save: Hotel cleanout = Huge discounts on furniture and home goods

HOUSTON – We know things are more expensive these days and that’s why we are helping you with ‘Ways 2 Save’ money on things you need to buy. After the pandemic slowdown, high-end hotels started remodeling. We are talking about places like the JW Marriott, Houstonian and the L’auberge Casino. This means you can buy all of the excess inventory from the rooms and suites.

At the new public location for Southwest Surplus liquidation warehouse (7811 N. Shepherd Dr), we found all sorts of deals. From $10 lamps, $50 desks and $99 round back chairs, these items are only available at the warehouse until the items sell out (You may remember, we told you about Southwest Surplus when the liquidation company closed to the public in 2020).

Hotel furniture is made for high traffic

Owner Phil Winterton said these items come from four-and five-star hotels and a lot of the items are rarely used. The quality of hotel furniture is something that will last a long time in your home.

“Hotel furniture is made for heavy use,” said Winterton. “It’s built to last. Obviously, there’s high volume in these places.”

There are pullout sofa beds starting at $99 and ottomans of all sizes, starting at $30. From bar height to large comfy leather - you can find any type of chair you might want.

There are dozens of $149 grey chairs from JW Marriott that would go with any home decor.

Find great deals on furniture and home goods by shopping hotel furniture. Southwest Surplus hotel liquidation is one way you can save money for your home.

There are dozens of $149 grey chairs from JW Marriott that would go with any home decor.

Other items include a mini fridge for $50, alarm clock radios for $5, and mattresses for $99.

Need a minifridge for the garage or college dorm? Southwest Surplus sells used hotel furniture minifridges for $50.

Most items are in great condition but if not, there are deep discounts for home project pieces.

“I have now nightstands and dressers that the frames are in great shape because the tops of them are damaged and I’m offering nightstands for $10 the credenza, six drawer credenza for $20,” Winterton said.

And you can shop brand-new “attic stock” items that were never used, like $10 shower curtains.

The warehouse will only be open from now until November 20th for shoppers to come out. The new location is at 7811 north Shepherd Drive near Veterans Memorial. Look for the sign below. Let us know what kind of deals you find!