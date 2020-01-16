Furniture resale shop closing to public: Get high-end furniture on the cheap before it’s too late
HOUSTON – Since 2004, Southwest Surplus has sold second-hand hotel furniture to Houstonians on the North Freeway near Gulf Bank. Owner Phil Winterton sold the property. He has 30 days to clear out the 50,000 square foot warehouse and 20 tractor-trailers full of furniture and accessories. The business will close to the public Feb. 16. Until then, Winterton says he is very motivated to sell all of the inventory.
Here’s a sample of some of the deals you will find.
Dining room chairs:
You can find these chairs from The Houstonian, and other like of for $25.
Framed pictures:
All pictures, no matter the size, are $5 each.
Sofa sleepers:
If you are looking for a sofa sleeper, you can find them for $99 each.
TVs:
All 32-inch flat-screen TVs are $25.
Upholstered armchairs:
All upholstered armchairs, like these, are $30 each.
Mini fridges:
You can find mini-fridges for $25.
Lamps:
All lamps are $5 each.
Wingback leather armchairs:
These wingback leather armchairs are Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. They are $199 each.
