Furniture resale shop closing to public: Get high-end furniture on the cheap before it’s too late

HOUSTON – Since 2004, Southwest Surplus has sold second-hand hotel furniture to Houstonians on the North Freeway near Gulf Bank. Owner Phil Winterton sold the property. He has 30 days to clear out the 50,000 square foot warehouse and 20 tractor-trailers full of furniture and accessories. The business will close to the public Feb. 16. Until then, Winterton says he is very motivated to sell all of the inventory.

Here’s a sample of some of the deals you will find.

Dining room chairs:

Dining chairs at Southwest Surplus

You can find these chairs from The Houstonian, and other like of for $25.

Framed pictures:

Framed pictures at Southwest Surplus

All pictures, no matter the size, are $5 each.

Sofa sleepers:

Sofa sleepers at Southwest Surplus

If you are looking for a sofa sleeper, you can find them for $99 each.

TVs:

Flat-screen TVs at Southwest Surplus

All 32-inch flat-screen TVs are $25.

Upholstered armchairs:

Upholstered armchairs at Southwest Surplus

All upholstered armchairs, like these, are $30 each.

Mini fridges:

Mini fridges at Southwest Surplus

You can find mini-fridges for $25.

Lamps:

Lamps at Southwest Surplus

All lamps are $5 each.

Wingback leather armchairs:

Wingback leather armchairs at Southwest Surplus

These wingback leather armchairs are Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. They are $199 each.