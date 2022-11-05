World Series Game 6: ‘Mattress Mack’ to deliver first pitch in at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: A general view inside Minute Maid Park after the final out was recorded in game two of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees on October 20, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – After an electrifying and eventful week in Philadelphia, our hometown Astros have returned home in hopes to clinch another World Series title.

The series is currently 3-2 with Astros leading. If the Astros win Game 6, they will win their second World Series title in franchise history.

What fans can expect for Game 6:

Astros Street Fest

The Astros Street Fest will be open to all fans holding a game ticket three hours before the first pitch. Fans are encouraged to wear orange. More info here.

Will the roof be open?

The team has not disclosed whether the roof at Minute Maid Park will be open.

How early should I arrive at the ballpark?

Gates will be open at 4 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive a Rally Towel.

What time is the first pitch?

7:03 p.m.

What’s in store for the pregame ceremonies? Who’s singing the national anthem and throwing out the first pitch?

The National Anthem will be sung by multi-platinum singer and songwriter Andy Grammer.

Gallery Furniture owner and Houston humanitarian Jim “Mattress Mack” McIingvale will throw the ceremonial First Pitch.

Country music legend George Strait will have the Play Ball call.