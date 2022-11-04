Former Conroe ISD high school head baseball coach gets 7 years for online solicitation of a minor

CONROE, Texas – A former head baseball coach from the Conroe Independent School District has been sentenced to seven years in prison for Online Solicitation of a Minor.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Joseph Madison Johnson received his punishment on Nov. 1.

SEE ALSO: Conroe ISD high school head baseball coach accused of soliciting minors online for sex

Court documents state that back in Oct. 2021, Johnson, a former Caney Creek High School teacher began talking to someone he believed to be a 16-year-old girl in an anonymous online chat room.

Investigators say Johnson believed that he was involved in an online dating relationship with the teenager for more than three months.

The court documents went on to reveal that the two’s relationship continued to grow and became sexually explicit with Johnson asking the girl to send him nude photos. Johnson and the teen were said to have been partaking in these sexually motivated conversations throughout the school day, and even times when he was supposed to be teaching class.

Although they spent a great deal of time conversing, there was one thing Johnson did not know about the teenager – she was an Internet Crimes Against Children detective from the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.

During the course of the first investigation, it was also revealed that he had been chatting with another detective who he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

Johnson agreed to plead guilty and was sentenced to seven years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

“Cases like this are why we have an ICAC and Public Integrity Unit in Montgomery County. As Johnson now understands, the teacher or coach dreaming about a sick sexual relationship with a student should instead prepare for the real nightmare of prison life,” District Attorney Brett Ligon said.