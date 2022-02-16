Conroe ISD high school head baseball coach accused of soliciting minors online for sex

HOUSTON – A Conroe Independent School District high school baseball coach accused of soliciting minors online for sex was arrested Wednesday at the school.

Joseph Madison Johnson, 30, of Spring -- who is also a history teacher -- was arrested in the parking lot of Caney Creek High School for online solicitation of a minor, the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office said in a news release on Wednesday afternoon.

The office said the arrest came after a five-month-long investigation conducted by the constable’s office, Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, with support from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office-Public Integrity Division.

Authorities said undercover officers began communicating online on a social media site and via text messaging with Johnson in September and October 2021. The undercover officers used the undercover personas of 14- and 16-year-old girls, a news release said.

Authorities said during the communications, Johnson engaged in explicit text messaging conversations in which he discussed engaging in sexual activity with the minors. Johnson sent images and videos of his genitals to whom he believed to be the 16-year-old minor. Further, authorities said Johnson requested an image defined as child pornography from whom he believed to be a 16-year-old female. Officials added the communications with the 16-year-old undercover persona remained in progress until the time of Johnson’s arrest.

According to a news release about Johnson’s arrest, in 2020 he began his career as the head baseball coach at Caney Creek High School. Prior to that, Johnson was a coach and later promoted to head coach at Aldine Davis High School in Aldine Independent School District from 2012 through 2020.

“Based on statements made by Johnson, investigators believe Johnson may have had some form of relationship with former students,” authorities said in a news release.

Johnson’s bond has been set at $250,000 by Judge Paul Damico. He may face additional charges in Harris County, authorities said.

Anyone with any information related to this case, or any other relevant information is urged to contact the Harris County Pct. One Constable’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 713-222-4929.

Conroe ISD told KPRC 2 that Caney Creek High School released this letter to families:

Dear Parents/Guardians:

Over the next few days, you will likely see and hear news reports regarding our school. I wanted you to hear directly from me accurate information about what has happened. Joseph Johnson, a history teacher and baseball coach at Caney Creek High School, was arrested today by the Harris County Pct. One Constable’s Office. He has been charged with online solicitation of a minor. Mr. Johnson was hired on August 4, 2020, and we are working through our processes to put him on administrative leave effective immediately.

I want to assure you that Caney Creek High School and Conroe ISD are committed to providing a safe learning environment for your children. If your child has any information related to this investigation, please contact the Harris County Pct. One Constable’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 713-222-4929.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jeff Stichler, Principal

Caney Creek High School