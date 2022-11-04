$25K bond: Sugar Land Methodist Hospital employee charged for planting recording device in bathroom, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas – An employee at Sugar Land Methodist Hospital was arrested and has been charged after a recording device was found in a bathroom at the hospital last month, officers with the Sugar Land Police Department said.

Police said on Oct. 4, an employee at the hospital found a recording device in an employee-only bathroom. Detectives said they identified hospital employee Ben Joseph Aquino as the suspect in the case.

Aquino was arrested on Wednesday and was charged with invasive visual recording, a state jail felony offense.

The suspect is currently being held in the Fort Bend County Jail on a $25,000 bond.