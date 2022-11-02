MacArthur High School temporarily locked down after 4 intruders entered campus, district says

Here's what we know

HOUSTON – A high school at Aldine Independent School District was temporarily placed on lockdown after four intruders made their way into the campus Wednesday afternoon, according to district officials.

Campus police were alerted after the individuals walked into MacArthur High School without permission, school officials said.

One of the suspects was detained at the campus and will face criminal trespassing charges. No weapons were reported during the incident.

Another suspect was identified and will also face criminal trespass charges once arrested. Aldine ISD Police and other local law enforcement agencies are searching for the other two suspects.

It is unknown why the suspects entered the campus.

No students or staff were harmed.

The lockdown was eventually lifted and students were dismissed at their usual time.

“Aldine ISD takes these situations very seriously as the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority. This is an ongoing investigation and is being handled by the Aldine ISD Police Department,” Aldine ISD stated in a release.