Bond set at $4.5M for mother at center of child abuse case involving starved, beaten twins

This combo of images provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Department shows, from left, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, left, and Jova Terrell, 27, who were arrested in Louisiana this week hours after a teenager told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. (Harris County Sheriff's Department via AP)

CYPRESS, Texas – The woman who was arrested after her twin teenagers told authorities they were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse has had her bond set at $4,000,000.

Zaikiya Duncan, 40, is charged with two counts of assault on a family member and two counts of aggravated assault on a family member.

What we know

Authorities said details began to unfold on Monday, Oct. 17 when two 16-year-old twins escaped from their Cypress home where they were allegedly handcuffed. They ran and found someone to help them call the police, investigators said.

Law enforcement officials said once they found the home where the twins claimed they were handcuffed, they realized that their other five siblings were gone, along with their mother and her boyfriend.

Louisiana State Police arrested Duncan and her boyfriend, identified as Jova Terrell, 27, around 5 p.m. on Oct. 18, a couple of hours after an AMBER Alert for her five other children was issued.

Deputies said when the couple was caught, only one of the five children was with them.

The suspects told law enforcement the remaining children were dropped off at a relative’s home, and they were later found safe by Louisiana law enforcement.

The twins, who deputies said were bruised up and malnourished, were taken to the hospital and are now in the custody of Children’s Protective Services.

Deputies said Duncan and Terrell likely fled the home after realizing the twins had escaped the home.

History of disturbing claims

According to Louisiana court records, Duncan was accused in 2012 of three counts of cruelty to juveniles after her 5-year-old was treated for burns consistent with being submerged in hot water. The children also allegedly regularly slept on a closet floor with boards in front of the door to stop them from “escaping and stealing food from the kitchen,” according to authorities.

Other court documents revealed more claims of abuse, including lack of proper hygiene, lacerations on the twins’ wrists, bleeding blisters, and claims that Duncan would pour bleach around their genital areas, causing their skin to burn. Court documents said Duncan also made the twins drink dangerous household cleaners and would also force them to eat and drink their own feces and urine.