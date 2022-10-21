Documents: Teens who escaped Cypress home were severely beaten, starved by mother, her younger boyfriend; forced to eat their own waste

This combo of images provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Department shows, from left, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, left, and Jova Terrell, 27, who were arrested in Louisiana this week hours after a teenager told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. (Harris County Sheriff's Department via AP)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two teen siblings who made a daring escape from a Cypress home, running to a neighbor’s house for help, were enduring unimaginable abuse and horror at the hands of their own mother and her younger boyfriend, as outlined in court documents.

The brave and trusting neighbor who opened her door for the desperate teens in the early morning hours of Oct. 18 has probably saved, not only their lives, but the lives of their siblings.

Court documents detail the brutality the children endured and the horrid living conditions of the 16-year-old twins of Zaikiya Duncan.

It all began around 5:20 a.m. when a woman heard her doorbell ringing.

Ring surveillance camera shows the twins standing on their neighbor’s doorstep, pleading for help. The woman was uncertain, at first, about opening her front door during those hours, but her heart would not let her ignore the children’s cries.

“She was wearing a hoodie. She reached into her hoodie and showed me the handcuffs and she was like, ‘we just escaped,’” the neighbor, who wishes to remain anonymous, told KPRC 2.

The children were covered in bruises, barefoot and partially clothed. They also told the woman they were starving.

After seeing visible signs of abuse, the neighbor contacted authorities, but by the time Harris County Precinct 5 Constables arrived, the 40-year-old mother, her 27-year-old boyfriend, Jova Terrell, and the twins’ five younger siblings had all left their home in the 8700 block of Marina Alto Lane. Deputies said Duncan and Terrell likely fled after realizing the twins had escaped.

The couple was at the center of an Amber Alert involving 5 children

An Amber Alert was issued for the children, ranging in ages from 7 to 14, and the family was located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana later that evening. The adults were taken into custody and only one child was with them at the time. The couple had dropped the other children off with family members.

In Harris County, investigators uncovered horrific abuse regarding the twins.

The brother and sister were taken to Texas Children’s Hospital for examinations and treatment.

The findings were quite disturbing.

It was determined that the twins were “severely malnourished” and had lacerations on their wrists consistent with being restrained with handcuffs.

According to documents, the boy’s wrists had blisters and were bleeding, and both of his hands were swollen. The girl was also swollen and bleeding from the wrists and her right finger. The girl had a gray plastic grocery bag tied around her neck, which she said she was using as a shirt.

The children allegedly told investigators that their mother handcuffed them to a dolly in the laundry room. They said she would pour bleach on them, including around their genital areas, causing their skin to burn. She is also accused of forcing them to drink dangerous household cleaners if they “talked too much,” according to court documents.

Documents state the children said they could not remember the last time they had taken a shower and were denied access to a bathroom, forcing them to soil themselves. They also said their mother would force them to eat and drink their own feces and urine.

In addition, they said their mother would beat them with extension cords, curtain rods and metal poles. Investigators saw bruises that were consistent with those claims.

For food, the children said their mother only fed them mustard sandwiches, relish sandwiches or bologna sandwiches one to three times a week. She also forced them to drink water from the supply valves used for the washing machine, according to investigators.

The mother is also accused of forcing her children to take large amounts of Benadryl to make them to go to sleep. Once, after allegedly being given 24 pills at once, the boy suffered a seizure. After that, his mother allegedly reduced the amount to 20 pills for him to ingest at one time.

The teen boy said that Terrell, his mother’s boyfriend, would also punch him, documents state.

The twins then got their chance to get away.

The teen boy said he found the handcuff key in his mother’s purse and hid it in his mouth overnight until she went to sleep.

Once the house was quiet, he and his sister unlocked themselves and made their escape, bringing an end to that phase of their long ordeal.

Records show the other children suffered as well. Authorities said Duncan has a documented history with Children’s Protective Services.

Louisiana court records show Duncan was accused in 2012 of three counts of cruelty to juveniles after one of her children, who was 5 years old at the time, was treated for burns consistent with being submerged in hot water. The child also allegedly regularly slept on a closet floor with boards in front of the door to stop them from “escaping and stealing food from the kitchen.”

In this latest set of offenses, Duncan has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault of a family member.

Terrell has been charged with felony assault, continuous family violence.

They have not yet been returned to Texas.