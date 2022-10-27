‘Beat the Devils’ explores today’s political climate against 1950′s McCarthyism backdrop

Hollywood, 1958.

Joseph McCarthy has just been elected president, bolstered by populism and anti-Semitism.

And in a crime involving Russian spies and conspiracy theories, a hero detective and Holocaust Survivor is determined to uncover the truth.

So the scene is set for “Beat the Devils,” the debut novel for Josh Weiss - one of several authors being featured at the 50th anniversary Ann and Stephen Kaufman Jewish Book & Arts Festival in Houston.

KPRC 2 News Today spoke to Weiss about his novel. Watch the interview in the video player above.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: