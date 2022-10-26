Kate Upton’s hard-to-find Houston Astros jacket will be restocked. Here’s when

Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with his wife Kate Upton following defeating the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series to advance to the world series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – It’s been an exciting evening for this KPRC 2 producer.

Let me set the scene for you...

I was in the control room for my 6:00 p.m. newscast when I got a text from my good friend Adam Wexler, host of the A-Team on SportsTalk 790.

My heart skipped a beat when I read what Adam wrote: “How fired up are you? Kate posted your story on her IG story!”

Screen grab of linked article from Kate Upton (KPRC)

Y’all! KATE UPTON REPOSTED A STORY THAT I WROTE! Life made.

In case you missed it, here is the story about the jacket she wore Sunday night for the Yankee’s season finale. Yep, I said that.

But, that’s not the only fantastic thing that happened.

Literally two minutes after Adam texted me, I got a text from my contact at Mitchell & Ness.

It basically said “Remaking jacket,” and then “Call me.”

Kate Upton in hard-to-find jacket. (KPRC)

All this was happening during Frank’s weather, (sorry Frank)! So, I texted back and said I would call during the commercial break.

I did, and wow!

When I wrote the story on Monday, Mitchell & Ness said they were not going to restock the jacket. But now they are!

Kate Upton and Click2Houston.com are a powerful combo, y’all.

Mitchell & Ness is putting a rush on it. It usually takes six months to restock, but they called the factory and got the ball rolling for 1,000 jackets to be delivered by Jan.1.

They will be sold at the Astros team store, in some local boutiques and online at Mitchell & Ness’s website.

I know, January feels so far away. But until then, the original Kate Upton sweater will keep you warm.