Kate Upton’s Astros jacket has sold out, but here are some amazing substitutes in the spirit of the model’s now-iconic look

HOUSTON – Kate Upton’s 2022 Astros jacket is now sold out, but we did a little searching and found some amazing substitutes that caught our eye if you’re looking to echo, but not duplicate, the model’s eye-catching look of the ALCS in New York.

Bend and snap

Houston Astros Starter Varsity Tri-Color Satin Full-Snap Jacket

This navy blue, black and orange satin snap jacket is a great alternative to Upton’s jacket. It’s still available in large sizes. The shooting star and bygone-era Astros logo on the sleeve get top marks in the nostalgia department. Unsnapped and worn with a form-fitting tank and you’ve got a look, y’all.

Back to icon basics

THE Sweater

Model Kate Upton celebrates after the Houston Astros defeated the New York Yankees by a score of 4-0 to win Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 21, 2017 in Houston

Get the one that started the Kate Upton Astros style love from the beginning. The now-iconic 2017 Upton look from ALCS Game 7 is still strong, still stylish, still amazing. If you’re still longing for that sweater -- or for a replacement for the one you got back then -- they’re still available in multiple sizes from fashion house Mitchell and Ness’ Astros collection.

Sweet, sweet satin

Heavyweight Satin Jacket Houston Astros

Still available in large sizes, this satin jacket in orange, white and navy blue has the iconic Astros logo featuring the Astrodome and baseballs. Could we like it better than the one Upton wore? We could.

Next step in Upton Astros nostalgia?

Vintage Houston Baseball Shirt, Retro 90s Houston Baseball Shirt, Vintage Astros 90s Shirt

We love this vintage-inspired Astros sweatshirt that carries the spirit of the Upton look. Though Upton has definitely lingered in the land of 1960s and 1970s Astros style, we’re thinking she’s going to eventually explore the world of Astros iconography of the 90s and 2000s. Though the rainbow look is certainly superior in this author’s view, it’ll be interesting to see how Upton would plan custom looks in the navy blue and gold colors or in the sharp red star and black looks of Astros’ past.

Beyond these choices, you can always wait for the jacket to come back in stock -- it’ll likely be after the Astros’ postseason run, but there’s always hope so check back often if you’re really gunning for that particular jacket. And be sure to sign up for the notifications on that product page for when the jacket gets back in stock.

What’s your favorite Upton Astros look -- the jacket or the sweater? Let us know what you think in the comments.