WORLD SERIES TICKETS: Here’s where to find tickets to watch the Houston Astros face the Phillies at Minute Maid Park Friday

HOUSTON – Houston fans are already searching for the best deals on what is considered the hottest ticket in town, and some sites are already sold out.
KPRC 2 has found tickets to the World Series on sites like Seatgeek.com and Stubhub.com.
Tickets on SeatGeek appear to start in the $400s.
World Series tickets from Ticketmaster are sold out, however, fans may get lucky with resales.
BELOW IS THE SCHEDULE SET FOR WORLD SERIES GAMES:
Friday, Oct. 28 Game 1, PHI @ HOU, FOX
Saturday, Oct. 29 Game 2, PHI @ HOU, FOX
Monday, Oct. 31 Game 3, HOU @ PHI, FOX
Tuesday, Nov. 1 Game 4, HOU @ PHI, FOX
Wednesday, Nov. 2 Game 5, HOU @ PHI, FOX (if necessary)
Friday, Nov. 4 Game 6, PHI @ HOU, FOX (if necessary)
Saturday, Nov. 5 Game 7, PHI @ HOU, FOX (if necessary)
Ticket-Buying Safety Tips from StubHub
- Never buy tickets off the street or pay cash. Even as you approach the game and there’s less inventory, there are still scam artists who will try to sell you a ticket that they can’t guarantee.
- Look for consumer protections like money-back guarantees and, ultimately, be sure that there is a customer service number that you can contact to resolve any issues.
- Be careful sharing images of your ticket on social media. Don’t invite anyone to replicate the ticket – be sure to cover the barcode if you share a photo of your ticket on social channels.
- Use technology to your benefit. With services like ‘view from seat,’ ‘favorites’ to follow your favorite venue, team or artist, and price alerts, StubHub always makes it easy to find what you want when you want it and within your budget, when you’re ready to return to live events.
- Be sure you know before you go. Read the site, check out the venue protocols and be sure you know what’s required of you before you go to the event. Minute Maid Park is not requiring masks for fans who have been fully vaccinated. Fans who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to continue to wear masks.