WORLD SERIES TICKETS: Here’s where to find tickets to watch the Houston Astros face the Phillies at Minute Maid Park Friday

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: A general view inside Minute Maid Park after the final out was recorded in game two of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees on October 20, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Houston fans are already searching for the best deals on what is considered the hottest ticket in town, and some sites are already sold out.

KPRC 2 has found tickets to the World Series on sites like Seatgeek.com and Stubhub.com.

Tickets on SeatGeek appear to start in the $400s.

World Series tickets from Ticketmaster are sold out, however, fans may get lucky with resales.

BELOW IS THE SCHEDULE SET FOR WORLD SERIES GAMES:

Friday, Oct. 28 Game 1, PHI @ HOU, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 29 Game 2, PHI @ HOU, FOX

Monday, Oct. 31 Game 3, HOU @ PHI, FOX

Tuesday, Nov. 1 Game 4, HOU @ PHI, FOX

Wednesday, Nov. 2 Game 5, HOU @ PHI, FOX (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 4 Game 6, PHI @ HOU, FOX (if necessary)

Saturday, Nov. 5 Game 7, PHI @ HOU, FOX (if necessary)

Ticket-Buying Safety Tips from StubHub