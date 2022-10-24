Who killed Mohamad Altabari? Police searching for driver who fatally struck man walking along Southwest Freeway

On March 20, Mohamad Altabari was struck while walking northbound in the 6800 block of Southwest Freeway.

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a fatal hit-and-run and failure to stop and render aid case.

Police said, around 8:52 p.m. on March 20, Mohamad Altabari was walking northbound in the 6800 block of Southwest Freeway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and the victim died from his injuries.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.