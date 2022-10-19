‘He was someone that I’m extremely proud of’: Son remembers father who was killed along with 5 others in rollover crash in Pearland

PEARLAND – Relatives of a family killed Saturday in a rollover crash remembered their loved ones as close-knit and vowed to continue their legacy of commitment to one another.

“My father, Harry Felder Jr, was loved,” said Matthew Felder.

Harry, 65, was traveling with five relatives Saturday when the driver of another vehicle collided with theirs on State Highway 288, south of the Mchard exit, according to Pearland police.

Four other relatives were killed along with Harry, including Mathew’s sister, 61-year-old Karen Felder her daughter, Jessica, and Jessica’s son, 9-year-old Mason.

The family had just wrapped up dinner at a nearby restaurant when they were struck.

“They all carpooled and were going to various places, furniture shopping, hanging out, and enjoying one another’s company,” Matthew said.

A fifth relative, Michelle, survived the crash but is still hospitalized as of Tuesday.

“I talk to her every day. She told me that they had a lot of fun together as a family doing what they loved -- smiling and telling each other how much they loved each other,” Matthew said.

Matthew described his father as a giving man who put family first.

“He was someone that I am extremely proud of. I have great pride being his son,” he said.

Harry raised two sons and worked for over 40 years in the oil and gas industry and loved being a brother to his sisters, according to his son.

“He just retired this year and he was enjoying the fruits of his labor. He loved to spend time with family,” Matthew said.