75º

Local News

3 killed in rollover after a multi-vehicle crash in Pearland, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: accident, multi-vehicle crash, Pearland deadly crash

PEARLAND, Texas – Police say three people were killed after a multi-vehicle crash in Pearland on Saturday.

According to the Pearland Police Department, the crash took place in the 14700 block of SH-288 Southbound at Frontage Road at around 7:28 p.m.

Investigators say one vehicle was traveling southbound and hit another vehicle. The hit vehicle then rolled over and reportedly ejected four out of five occupants.

Officials pronounced three of those occupants deceased at the scene.

The other two who were inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The driver believed to be responsible for the initial vehicle collision was also transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter