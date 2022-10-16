3 killed in rollover after a multi-vehicle crash in Pearland, police say

PEARLAND, Texas – Police say three people were killed after a multi-vehicle crash in Pearland on Saturday.

According to the Pearland Police Department, the crash took place in the 14700 block of SH-288 Southbound at Frontage Road at around 7:28 p.m.

Investigators say one vehicle was traveling southbound and hit another vehicle. The hit vehicle then rolled over and reportedly ejected four out of five occupants.

Officials pronounced three of those occupants deceased at the scene.

The other two who were inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The driver believed to be responsible for the initial vehicle collision was also transported to the hospital.