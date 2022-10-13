Man fatally struck by vehicle while crossing roadway in northeast Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in northeast Harris County Thursday morning, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened in the 15600 block of Wallisville Road.

According to HCSO, a vehicle struck a man while he was crossing the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Deputies said the driver involved did remain at the scene.

Wallisville Road is shut down in both directions as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.