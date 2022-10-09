Vigil held for 6-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A 6-year-old died last Saturday after a suspected drunk driver ran him over repeatedly in a southwest Houston strip mall parking lot.

On Saturday, friends and family gathered at the former deadly crime scene to remember little Darien Lewis with prayers and a balloon release.

“He was a caring young man. He did all he could to make sure those he loved were happy,” Lewis’ grandfather Dana Hubbard said.

Hubbard was with Lewis when he died. At one point, he had to be restrained from angrily approaching the man behind the wheel of the SUV that killed his grandson last Saturday.

The suspect, 52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez remains in custody on $1,000,000 bond.

He is charged with DWI and murder. Hernandez has at least three other DWI convictions in his past.

Hubbard struck a more measured tone when asked about Hernandez, a week after the heartbreaking incident.

“Yes, he’s done wrong. But the system still failed him,” Hubbard said.