Motorcyclist killed after running red light, hitting pickup truck in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in north Houston Friday, police said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle in the 3200 block of Pinemont around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a motorcyclist that died.

According to investigators, the motorcyclist is believed to have ran a red light when it crashed into a Dodge pickup truck. The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities, HPD said. Police said he is not suspected of driving while intoxicated.

Officers said the intersection remained closed as authorities investigated the crash.