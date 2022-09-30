‘Finally see justice’: Man accused of causing deadly 5-vehicle crash while on drugs in 2019 to be sentenced, officials say

SPRING, Texas – A man accused of causing a deadly crash involving five vehicles in 2019 while on drugs will be sentenced Friday, according to officials.

The family of Jackie Pleytez, 19, said it has been a very difficult three years since losing Jackie, who was also known as their “Sunshine,” in the Spring car crash.

Jahson Albert was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the case.

Harris County Precinct 4 investigators said that Albert’s car crashed into Pleytez’s vehicle after he hit three cars while driving on the feeder of Interstate 45 near Cypresswood.

According to court documents, Pleytez was hospitalized with a skull fracture and brain bleed, which ultimately led to her death in October 2019.

Court documents said Albert’s violated his bond conditions. The victim’s family said he was found guilty Thursday.

Pleytez’s older brother Rudy said it has been a difficult journey for the family. Albert’s grandmother stands by her grandson.

“It has been unbelievable. I never… the suspect, in this case, would finally see justice and our family would finally get justice for this case,” Rudy said. “It’s a roller coaster of emotions. Our entire family never thought this day would come.”

“I just want the family to know we are so sorry for their loss. But the same token, if anything should be done, I think it should be done fairly,” Mary Jenkins, the suspect’s grandmother, said.