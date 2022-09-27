87º

$1.5M bond: Charges upgraded for suspected drunken driver in major crash that killed 2 teens in Galveston, police say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Suspect, 28-year-old Kevin Brazier, of Galveston. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston Police Department announced Tuesday that charges have been upgraded for a suspected drunken driver involved in a major crash that left two teens dead and three others injured on Sept. 2.

The suspect, 28-year-old Keith Brazier, of Galveston, was arrested and initially charged with felony murder. Those charges have been upgraded to two counts of murder and intoxication assault, police said Tuesday. The bond total is $1.5 million.

28-year-old Keith Aaron Brazier, of Galveston (Galveston County Sheriff's Office)

The crash happened at the intersection of 41st Street near Ball High School at around 6:30 p.m.

According to Derek Gaspard with Galveston police, a white Toyota SUV traveled at a high rate of speed westbound on Avenue O when it collided with a Jeep carrying five people, including Mason Nelson, 14, and Samuel Mixon.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene. Mixon later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, police said.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

