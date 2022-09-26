Only on 2: Woman describes waking up to horrific acid attack inside Montrose apartment

HOUSTON – A Montrose woman is recovering at Memorial Hermann Hospital after some sort of chemical was poured onto her face.

Angela Helinger, 53, told KPRC 2 she has undergone four surgeries to try and repair the damage done to her head and face.

“I relive this every day, I mean I cry every day and want to know what I did to deserve this. It’s very painful,” said Helinger.

Helinger said she was attacked on Sept. 9 in her Montrose apartment.

“When I woke up, my kitchen light was on and he came over and started pouring some acidic fluid on my face. I closed my eyes as tight as I could I had no defense,” Helinger said. “Eventually from the pain, I passed out and then when I woke up, had a clue of what happened because I couldn’t open my eyes.”

Helinger said the attack didn’t stop there, she believes the person responsible rearranged her furniture and blocked the front door so that she couldn’t get out and ask for help.

She claims two days passed before she was able to escape.

“Tomorrow will be my fifth surgery. They’ve had to pull skin from my scalp to put on my forehead because it was all the way to the bone and their hoping some skin will grow there,” said Helinger.

Helinger reported the attack to the Houston Police Department and believes she knows who may be responsible.

“Please get on this, I mean catch him. It’s not right that I’m sitting here in the hospital going through so much pain and suffering,” Helinger said.

Helinger’s friends and family have started a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses. If you would like to help you can visit: Fundraiser by Jami MCKINZY : Help with monthly bills and medical expenses needed. (gofundme.com)