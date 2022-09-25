95º

9-year-old boy drowns while showering inside SW Houston home, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

An investigation is underway after a child drowned while taking a shower inside a southwest Houston home, according to police. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 9-year-old drowned in a bathtub at a home in southwest Houston Saturday evening, police said.

According to Houston Police Commander K. Anthony-Miller, officers received a drowning call at around10 p.m. in the 15600 block of Corsair Road near Muskingum Lane.

Anthony-Miller said the 9-year-old boy was in the shower when at some point, the grandfather found him unresponsive in the tub.

Police said officers arrived at the home and found the child’s grandfather performing CPR on him.

The child was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, police are investigating how the child drowned.

