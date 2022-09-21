Suspect charged in deadly shooting of father, his 2-year-old son who was left unattended in stolen, hot vehicle, HPD says

Person of interest detained, questioned following death of father, 2-year-old boy found in stolen SUV: HPD

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a man and his 2-year-old son, who was found lifeless in a stolen, hot vehicle miles from where the father was fatally shot, according to Houston police.

The suspect, who is 38 years old, is now facing charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

On Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5500 block of El Camino Del Rey around 1:46 p.m.

According to investigators, a security guard was getting gas at a fuel station when the suspect approached him at the pumps.

The two men got into some sort of argument or altercation and the suspect shot the guard multiple times, police said.

The suspect then got into the victim’s black SUV and drove off with the victim’s toddler son, who was still inside the vehicle.

2nd UPDATE: The person of interest detained in the deaths of a man and child has been questioned.



The male, 38, is now facing charges of murder and tampering with evidence.



We will release the suspect's name and booking photo once charges are filed in a court.#hounews https://t.co/WnW2RpNdjV — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 21, 2022

While police were investigating the deadly shooting, around 6:30 p.m., they received a call from a woman who reported her child and husband missing.

Police said the description the woman gave matched the victim’s description, which then prompted a search for the missing boy.

Within 30 minutes, police found the family’s SUV abandoned in the 5900 block of Elm Street, with the boy unresponsive in the back seat.

Officers and emergency personnel immediately began life-saving procedures, but the toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The hunt intensified for the person responsible. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect, who was described as a Black man with a slim build and facial hair, wearing a white shirt, black shorts and a Raiders hat.

That led to the identification of the suspect who was taken into custody on Wednesday.

RELATED: Person of interest detained, questioned following death of father, 2-year-old boy found in stolen SUV: HPD