Suspect on the run after shooting, killing man in southwest Houston parking lot, HPD says

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of El Camino Del Rey.

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating the death of a man they said was gunned down in a southwest Houston parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited but, according to HPD, a man wearing a security guard uniform was getting gas at a fuel station and was seen talking to another man at the pumps.

The two men then went across the street and, at some point, shots were fired. The man in the security guard uniform was killed, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and remains on the loose.