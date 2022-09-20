Driver arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase from northwest Harris County to southwest Houston: HCSO

HOUSTON – A driver has been arrested after leading Harris County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase from northwest Harris County to southwest Houston Tuesday, authorities said.

HCSO District 4 deputies attempted to stop a man suspected of driving while intoxicated on 99 near Highway 290 around 1:45 a.m.

Investigators said the driver stopped momentarily before leading deputies on a pursuit for over 30 minutes. According to HCSO, the suspect fled to Katy before turning around and heading back toward the city. The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 80 MPH, deputies said.

Investigators said the suspect ended up on Bellaire before turning south onto Baneway before jumping out of the SUV and fleeing on foot. The suspect was taken into custody a short time later, HCSO said.

According to deputies, a loaded handgun and narcotics were located in a backpack the suspect left behind in the SUV.