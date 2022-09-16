Man dragged, killed by hit-and-run driver on Westheimer near Hullsmith in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was dragged, then killed by a vehicle in southwest Houston Friday, according to Houston police.

It happened on Westheimer Road near Lazy Hollow Drive around 5:15 a.m.

This a look at Hullsmith and Westheimer. This is one of two scenes involved with this fatal auto-ped crash. More than a half-mile west of where we are is another scene near Crossview and Westheimer. If you use Westheimer to come into the city, use San Filipe or Richmond. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/MqHOqRbhw5 — Zach Lashway (@KPRC2Zach) September 16, 2022

The crash scene stretched for more than half a mile. Police said the man’s body was found dismembered on the road.

According to HPD, the man’s walker was found nearby following the crash.

Westheimer Road at Crossview Drive to Hullsmith Drive was closed for hours after police investigated the crash.

Police say only one driver may be involved and speed may be a factor.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police are interviewing witnesses and hoping to find surveillance video that might have captured the incident.

Drivers are urged to take San Felipe Street or Richmond Avenue eastbound.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD’s Hit and Run unit at 713-247-4065