‘Consider taking a self-defense class’: MCSO offers safety tips after man exposes himself, touches woman jogging near park in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office wants joggers to be on the lookout for a man who they said inappropriately touched a woman running near a park in The Woodlands Thursday morning,

Deputies were dispatched around 11 a.m. to a report of an indecent exposure on the running trails behind Ridgewood Park.

Upon arrival, they learned that a suspect approached a female jogger, touched her on the buttocks, and then exposed himself. The jogger acted quickly, pushing the man away. The suspect ran north towards the soccer fields, deputies said.

The suspect is described as a black male, age 25 to 30 years old, and stands between 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a muscular build. He was wearing a dark shirt, grey jogging pants, and black and white shoes.

Anyone who is approached by the suspect, or any other person threatening harm, please report it to law enforcement immediately.

MCSO said to please remember these safety tips when exercising outdoors:

Always pay attention to your surroundings and those around you

Consider leaving one earbud out so you can hear and maintain situational awareness

Exercise with friends or a partner

As the days grow shorter, be aware and plan accordingly

Avoid exercising alone after dark

Consider taking a self-defense class

The sheriff’s office offers free R.A.D. Women’s Self-Defense classes. Visit MCTXSheriff.org and click on the ‘Women’s Self-Defense’ link at the bottom of the page for more information.