MUST SEE VIDEO: Suspect carefully selects, tries on clothes before loading them into duffle bag and fleeing store

The theft occurred at a department store in the 18100 block of Gulf Freeway on Sept. 7.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a shoplifting turned robbery by threat.

On Wednesday, at around 6 p.m., a man entered a department store in the 18100 block of Gulf Freeway. He walked around the store, removed numerous articles of clothing from their hangers, tried some of the items on and then walked to the luggage section. The man then placed the clothing in an empty duffle bag and walked towards the front entrance/exit of the store.

After the man passed the checkout counter and walked out of the store without paying, he was confronted by an employee. He threatened to harm the woman if she did not get out of his way, then fled the scene, according to HPD.

The video shows another shopper who witnessed what the suspect was doing appearing to be in disbelief.

The man is believed to be between 32 and 35 years old, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs 180 to 200 pounds. He was wearing a black pullover, black pants and slides on his feet.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.