‘Big Shades Bandit’ strikes same bank chain 3 times within past few months, FBI says

HOUSTON – The FBI released new photos Wednesday of a serial bank robbery suspect they said has struck again in the Houston area, and want the public’s help tracking him down.

A message posted on @FBI Houston’s Twitter page stated that the suspect, for the third time, struck a First Convenience Bank. They said he also hit banks within the same chain on June 30 and Aug. 13.

The man was originally dubbed “Big Shades Bandit’” after he wore large black sunglasses during his first bank robbery, authorities said.

According to the FBI, in the latest crime, which happened on Sept. 6, the man entered the First Convenience Bank at 1352 W. 43rd St. at approximately 1:30 p.m. He approached the counter and handed the teller a threatening note demanding cash. He also displayed a gun. The teller complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect walked out of the bank. No physical injuries were sustained.

Cassey Perkins was startled to learn the news.

“Real scary because I think I was here around 2 o’clock, and it’s like nothing ever happened,” she said.

The suspect is believed to be in his early 20s to 30s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a muscular, medium build. He wore a black Chicago White Sox baseball cap, a black gaiter-style mask, a black Magellan brand long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, and black and white shoes.

“Big Shades Bandit” is wanted in connection with two additional bank hits. The first robbery happened on June 29 at a First Convenience Bank inside Fiesta at 5600 Mykawa Rd. The next robbery occurred on Aug. 13 at First Convenience Bank located at 5801 S. Gessner Rd.

Some people were not surprised by the crime.

“It happens all over Houston, all over every big city, and you can’t stop it because thieves get what they want,” one man said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

The “Big Shades Bandit” is not the only suspect accused of striking First Convenience Banks. The FBI is also still searching for the suspect dubbed “Little Red Robbing Hood.” That suspect received his name based off the bright red clothing he was wearing during one of the robberies.

“Little Red Robbing Hood” is accused of striking banks in northwest Houston on Aug. 6 and Aug. 27. Anyone with information on that suspect is also urged to contact the FBI.

