Turn this guy in and get up to $5K. Bank robber dubbed ‘Little Red Robbing Hood’ strikes again, this time wearing blue

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

HOUSTON – The bank robbery suspect originally dubbed ‘Little Red Robbing Hood’ has struck again, but this time, he was wearing blue, FBI Houston Field Office representatives said.

According to authorities, on Aug. 27, the suspect walked into the First Convenience Bank located inside the Joe V’s Smart Shop at 2929 Cypress Creek Pkwy in northwest Houston. He approached the counter and presented a threatening note, demanding money. The teller, in fear for her life, complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect left the bank. No vehicle was observed, and no physical injuries were sustained.

#HOUNEWS: The Little Red Robbing Hood is back this time in blue & the FBI needs your help to identify him! On 8/27/22, he struck again at the First Convenience Bank at 2929 Cypress Creek Pkwy.



☎️Call in tips @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS. @hpdrobbery https://t.co/izew9HIXZM pic.twitter.com/SstbtkbKlW — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) August 30, 2022

The suspect, who is described as a man in his early 20s, was wearing a black ‘do rag’ with a scarf around his head, an N-95 mask, a blue sweatshirt, and khaki pants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.