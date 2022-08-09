Man described as ‘Little Red Robbing Hood’ wanted for robbing bank, FBI says

HOUSTON – The FBI Houston bureau needs the public help in finding a man they described as “Little Red Robbing Hood.”

The man is wanted for allegedly robbing the First Convenience Bank located at 5367 Antoine Drive on Aug. 6.

The FBI described the suspect only as a Black man in his late to early 20s wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a white N95 face mask.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-TIPS.