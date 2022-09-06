Investigators searching for clues after 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty County

Teen worked in west Houston but the body found in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – Investigators in Liberty County are searching for clues to lead them to the killer of a 16-year-old girl.

A passerby discovered the teen’s body found on the side of county road 3550 near Plum Grove around 8:30 a.m. Sunday and called 911.

She had been shot, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Captain Ken DeFoor.

DeFoor said the girl was still wearing a hairnet and a uniform from Niko Niko’s restaurant.

The owner of the popular restaurant chain, Dimitri Fetokakis, confirmed to KPRC 2 News Tuesday the teen worked at the Memorial/Spring Branch location at the corner of the Katy Freeway and the Sam Houston Tollway since August. Fetokakis said the girl’s sister normally picked her up from work, but the teen reportedly told her family she was leaving after her Saturday night shift.

“It’s gut-wrenching, it’s one of your own. we’re all pretty shocked,” Fetokakis said.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s office says they are withholding the teen’s identity because of her age but says her family has been notified.