‘She brought joy’: Heritage Society’s pet mascot Harv the History Hedgehog dies

Harv, a female hedgehog at the Heritage Society who charmed staff and visitors there for over five years, has died.

The Heritage Society announced Harv’s death on social media on Friday, saying she lived “well beyond her 5-year life expectancy thanks to her father Paul.”

Harv was diagnosed with wobbly hedgehog syndrome (WHS) last week after her health declined. There is no treatment or cure for WHS and an affected hedgehog is expected to pass away after the onset of clinical signs, according to VCA Animal Hospitals.

Dubbed the “Houston History Hedgehog,” Harv had been the Heritage Society’s mascot since 2017 when Paul Smithwick rescued her from Hurricane Harvey’s rising floodwaters.

Over the next several years, Smithwick introduced the gentle hedgehog to many Houstonians at community events.

Smithwick is penning a children’s book about Harv, her adventures and the importance of animal rescue.

Ad

“She was our V.I.P. (very important pet) and will be greatly missed,” the Heritage Society wrote on social media.

MORE: Meet Harv the Hedgehog, pet rescued during Hurricane Harvey