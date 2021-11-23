Meet Harv the Hedgehog, pet rescued during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON – A Houston man is spreading joy with his pet rescued from the floodwaters of Hurricane Harvey.

The African Pygmy hedgehog was found floating in her cage. Paul Smithwick adopted her and named her Harv. Paul takes her out and about to Houston-area parks and events because he loves the joy Harv brings to so many people.

“The kids just love her,” said Paul, who added that he always checks with their parents before letting them hold his pet.

African pygmy hedgehogs live on average between 4 and 6 years. They are not rodents. They are insectivore/ omnivores. In the wild, they eat insects, arachnids, worms, snails, slugs and occasionally small vertebrates, eggs and fruit.